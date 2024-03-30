PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $144.90 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

