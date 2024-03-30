Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 576 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $158.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average of $144.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

