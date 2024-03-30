Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

