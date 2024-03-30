Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $79.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

