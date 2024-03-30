Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

CARR stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

