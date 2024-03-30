Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

