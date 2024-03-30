Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $130.22 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average is $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

