Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $42.01 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

