Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,779,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of -65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.