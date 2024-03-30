Randy Warren Toone Sells 16,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total value of C$473,200.00.

Randy Warren Toone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$29.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.94 and a 12-month high of C$29.95.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.75.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

