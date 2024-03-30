Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,695 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Public Storage worth $34,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $290.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.91 and a 200-day moving average of $275.46. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

