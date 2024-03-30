Raymond James & Associates Purchases 95,603 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Block worth $32,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of SQ opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

