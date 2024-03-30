Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.34 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $290.06 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.91 and its 200 day moving average is $275.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

