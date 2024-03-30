Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.75 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $18,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

SNOW stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $135.26 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

