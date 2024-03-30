Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 780 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $235.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.34 and a 200-day moving average of $238.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.96 and a 52-week high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,278 shares of company stock worth $2,662,515. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

