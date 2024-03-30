Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 423 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.25.

NYSE:MSI opened at $354.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $355.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

