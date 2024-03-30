Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,591 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $6,678,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,065,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

