Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

