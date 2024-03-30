Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Infosys by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Infosys stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

