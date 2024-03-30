Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 12,702 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 389,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 773,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 806,728 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,545,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.