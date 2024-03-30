Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 71,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $77.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.