RNC Capital Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $772.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.01. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

