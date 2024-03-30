S.A. Mason LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $772.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

