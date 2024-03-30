Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 725,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,858 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637,919 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $368,335,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $263.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

