Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,158,000 after purchasing an additional 620,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WBD opened at $8.73 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

