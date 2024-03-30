Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.09

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.09 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 144226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

