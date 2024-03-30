SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RSPN opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

