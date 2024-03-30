SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 57,326 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 889,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,903 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 259,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 219.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,019 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMC

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.