SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.