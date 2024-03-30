SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.87. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

