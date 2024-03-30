SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,813 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

Shopify stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

