SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,064,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRU opened at $117.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $117.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

