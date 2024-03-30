SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14,112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 476,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

