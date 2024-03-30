SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LULU opened at $390.65 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.28 and its 200-day moving average is $441.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.