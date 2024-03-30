Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,516.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $93.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

