Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $77.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.05.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

