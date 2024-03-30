Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Rises By 157.7%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,600 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the February 29th total of 538,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,734.5 days.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
Shares of AUKUF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $8.96.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
