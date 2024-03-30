Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Rises By 157.7%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,600 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the February 29th total of 538,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,734.5 days.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of AUKUF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.