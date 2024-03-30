Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Increases By 144.3%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the February 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.34 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,492.01% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

