Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Increases By 144.3%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the February 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.34 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,492.01% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

