Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Increases By 144.3%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the February 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.34 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
About Cardiff Oncology
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
