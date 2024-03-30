Short Interest in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Increases By 140.9%

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the February 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCEL opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.41. Cryo-Cell International has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69.

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 30.38% and a negative return on equity of 120.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

About Cryo-Cell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryo-Cell International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

