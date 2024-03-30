Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Grows By 146.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the February 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $22.03 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
