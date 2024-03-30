SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $772.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.01. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

