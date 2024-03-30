SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.71

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 19515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
SiriusPoint Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.95.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
