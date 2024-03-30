Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $772.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

