SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.70

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFIV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter worth $991,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 224.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

