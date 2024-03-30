SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.25

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 19733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,874,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,260,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,681,000 after purchasing an additional 614,967 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.