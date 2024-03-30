Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $148.59

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.59 and last traded at $147.72, with a volume of 48351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

