Stephen W. Hope Sells 1,757 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $260.42 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

