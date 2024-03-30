Sterling Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

