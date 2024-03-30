Successful Portfolios LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.22 and a 12 month high of $200.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

