SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.48

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 21319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

